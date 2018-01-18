Lidhje

18 janar 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Smoke trails made by an Epsilon rocket are seen during the morning sunrise over Kimotsuki town in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan. The Epsilon rocket, carrying the ASNARO-2 radar satellite developed by NEC, was launched from the JAXA Uchinoura Space Center.
Antonio Borges Serum, of the ethnic group &quot;Hunikui&quot; from Acre, Brazil, listens to a speech during a meeting by Amazonian indigenous in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru.
A strong wave hits the shore in Saint-Joseph, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, as the tropical storm Beguitta passes near the island.
Britain&#39;s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales.
