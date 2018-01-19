Lidhje

Gjuhët
Foto e ditës

19 janar 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Indian soldiers ride camels during a rehearsal for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony in New Delhi ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations.
1

Indian soldiers ride camels during a rehearsal for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony in New Delhi ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations.

Ivanka Trump walks from Air Force One to a waiting vehicle upon arrival, as U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One in the background, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S.
2

Ivanka Trump walks from Air Force One to a waiting vehicle upon arrival, as U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One in the background, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S.

A goose attacks an Orthodox believer as he leaves the icy waters of a pond during the celebration of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3

A goose attacks an Orthodox believer as he leaves the icy waters of a pond during the celebration of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

A priest holds a baby as clergy and indigenous people wait for the arrival of Pope Francis in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru.
4

A priest holds a baby as clergy and indigenous people wait for the arrival of Pope Francis in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG