Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
19 janar 2020
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Anti-government demonstrators block a bridge with debris and burning tires in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah.
2
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, honor guards carry a coffin of the one of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Boeing 737-800 plane at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv.
3
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket engine self-destructs during an in-flight abort test after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
4
An injured koala sits at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, at the Wildlife Emergency Response Centre in Parndana, Kangaroo Island, Australia.
19 janar 2020
