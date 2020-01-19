Lidhje

Breaking News
Foto e ditës

19 janar 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Anti-government demonstrators block a bridge with debris and burning tires in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah.
2 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, honor guards carry a coffin of the one of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Boeing 737-800 plane at Borispil international airport outside Kyiv.
3 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket engine self-destructs during an in-flight abort test after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
4 An injured koala sits at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, at the Wildlife Emergency Response Centre in Parndana, Kangaroo Island, Australia.

