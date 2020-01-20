Lidhje

20 janar, 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Central American migrants - mostly Hondurans, travelling on caravan to the U.S - remain at the international bridge that connects Tecum Uman, Guatemala, with Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.
Demonstrators stand outside a security zone before a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia.
School children attend an open-air classroom in Qarghayi district of Laghman Province, Afghanistan.
Models wear creations for Iris van Herpen Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris, France.
