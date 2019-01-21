Lidhje
21 janar 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Models present creations by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2019 collection show in Paris, France.
2
The moon is seen on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Brussels, Belgium.
3
A couple looks at signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel.
4
This aerial photo shows commercial and residential buildings in Hong Kong.
21 janar 2019
