21 janar 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Migratory birds fly over a boat on the Yamuna River amidst heavy smog conditions in New Delhi, India.
Swedish climate activist and Time&#39;s Person of the Year 2019 Greta Thunberg attends a session during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Honduran migrant girls play near Mexican National Guards where Central American migrants camp on the Mexican shore of the Suchiate River on the border with Guatemala, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.
An Iraqi anti-government protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires ignited to block a road leading to the airport in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf.
