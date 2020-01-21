Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
21 janar 2020
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Migratory birds fly over a boat on the Yamuna River amidst heavy smog conditions in New Delhi, India.
2
Swedish climate activist and Time's Person of the Year 2019 Greta Thunberg attends a session during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
3
Honduran migrant girls play near Mexican National Guards where Central American migrants camp on the Mexican shore of the Suchiate River on the border with Guatemala, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.
4
An Iraqi anti-government protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires ignited to block a road leading to the airport in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf.
Ngarko më shumë
21 janar 2020
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG