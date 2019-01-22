Lidhje

Foto e ditës

22 janar 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
4 Portugal's soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to appear in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain.

