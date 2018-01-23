Lidhje
23 janar 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, is frozen due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2019.
Indian migrant workers cover themselves with a plastic sheet as steam rises at a brick kiln, during rainfall on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal.
Residents evacuate their flooded homes in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Torrential rains and landslides displaced more than a few thousand residents in central Indonesia, officials said.
Anti-government protesters hold their hands up during the symbolic swearing-in of Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-run congress who declared himself interim president of Venezuela during a rally demanding President Nicolas Maduro's resignation in Caracas.
23 janar 2018
