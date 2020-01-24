Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

24 janar, 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Excavators work at the construction site of a new hospital being built in a staggering 10 days to treat patients from a virus outbreak in Wuhan in China&#39;s central Hubei province.
1 Excavators work at the construction site of a new hospital being built in a staggering 10 days to treat patients from a virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives a gift from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during the official opening ceremony of Turkish-German University&#39;s new campus in Istanbul, Turkey.
2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives a gift from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during the official opening ceremony of Turkish-German University's new campus in Istanbul, Turkey.
Camel-mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India&#39;s most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi, India.
3 Camel-mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi, India.
Hindu devotees arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, during the auspicious bathing day of Mauni Amavasya at the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India.
4 Hindu devotees arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, during the auspicious bathing day of Mauni Amavasya at the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG