Foto e ditës
24 janar, 2020
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Excavators work at the construction site of a new hospital being built in a staggering 10 days to treat patients from a virus outbreak in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province.
2
German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives a gift from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during the official opening ceremony of Turkish-German University's new campus in Istanbul, Turkey.
3
Camel-mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi, India.
4
Hindu devotees arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, during the auspicious bathing day of Mauni Amavasya at the annual Magh Mela festival in Allahabad, India.
24 janar, 2020
