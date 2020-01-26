Lidhje
26 janar 2020
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Crowds watch the celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year in London's China town in central London.
2
Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman from the rubble of a building after an earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey, Jan. 25, 2020.
3
Paraglider pilots fly over the mountains in Roldanillo, Valle del Cauca Department, Colombia, during the British Winter Open, Jan. 25, 2020.
4
A man wearing a face mask rides a nearly empty subway train in Beijing, China.
26 janar 2020
