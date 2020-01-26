Lidhje

26 janar 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Crowds watch the celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year in London's China town in central London.
2 Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman from the rubble of a building after an earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey, Jan. 25, 2020.
3 Paraglider pilots fly over the mountains in Roldanillo, Valle del Cauca Department, Colombia, during the British Winter Open, Jan. 25, 2020.
4 A man wearing a face mask rides a nearly empty subway train in Beijing, China.

