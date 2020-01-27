27 janar, 2020

Lidhje

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Boys plays at the "House of Kobe" basketball court in Valenzuela, north of Manila, Philippines. Fans left flowers and messages on the walls at the newly inaugurated court after learning of Bryant's death. Bryant died in a helicopter crash.
2 Slovenian Luka Sulic, a member of the Cellisten-Duo "2Cellos", plays cello at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany.
3 A riot policeman pins down a female anti-government protester to search her while security forces disperse demonstrators during clashes in Baghdad, Iraq.
4 Billie Eilish, left, and Finneas O'Connell pose in the press room with the awards for best album, best engineered album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," best song and record for "Bad Guy," best new artist and best producer, non-classical at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020.

