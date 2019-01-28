Lidhje
28 janar 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Firefighters pull a body from the mud days after a dam collapse in Brumadinho, Brazil. Firefighters carefully moved over treacherous mud, sometimes walking, sometimes crawling, in search of survivors or bodies four days after a dam collapse that buried mine buildings and surrounding neighborhoods with iron ore waste.
2
A participant practices "Mallakhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a practice session in Ahmedabad, India.
3
Egyptian swimmer Nagwa Ghorab, 76, swims underwater during her training session in Cairo, Jan. 27, 2018.
4
A member of a rescue team reacts after searching for survivors of the collapse of a dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Brumadinho, Jan. 27, 2019.
28 janar 2019
