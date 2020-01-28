Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
28 janar 2020
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Media members of Sri Lanka hold placards of journalists at the "Black January" vigil to commemorate what organizers said are the killing and abductions of journalists who have disappeared during the month of January in the past years, in Colombia.
2
Austria's Manuel Feller speeds down the course during an Alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Schladming, Austria.
3
Artists put on the finishing touches on a giant mural of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna at a basketball court in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines.
4
A herd of wild elephant search for food in a forested area near a railway track at Panbari village, on the outskirts of Gauhati, India.
28 janar 2020
