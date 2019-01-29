Lidhje

29 janar 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Somali firemen try to extinguish burning cars at the scene where a car bomb exploded in front of a restaurant in Mogadishu.
2 The yacht pier is enclosed with the icy water of Lake Balaton in Balatonfenyves, 155 kms (96 miles) southwest of Budapest, Hungary.
3 Five-day-old baby Rotschild giraffe is seen with her mother at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic.
4 A fishing boat travels along the Mekong River as sunrises over Phnom Penh.

