Foto e ditës

3 janar 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan soars through the air during the trial round of the third stage of the 68th four hills ski jumping tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.
2 A youth holds a placard during a "Fridays for Future" climate strike outside the Federal Chancellery in Vienna.
3 A Palestinian, his face covered by a flag, stands in front of burning tires during clashes with Israeli in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
4 Teams compete during a dragonboat on ice competition in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province.

