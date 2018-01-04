Lidhje

4 janar 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Finley Bork, 7, uses a boogie board, typically used on the beach, for sledding down a hill on a golf course at the Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
Palestinian boys play pool in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.
Participants gesture during a mass demonstration in support of a new year address made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un at Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with South Korean Kim Bok-dong, who was abducted to serve as a "comfort woman" for wartime Japanese soldiers, at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea.
