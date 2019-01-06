Lidhje

6 janar, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Members of the Edo Firemen Preservation Association perform Japanese traditional firefighting techniques during the New Year&#39;s fire brigades exercise in Tokyo.
Orthodox faithful dive into the icy winter water of a lake in Sofia, Bulgaria, to catch a wooden crucifix during the Epiphany Day celebrations.
People observe a partial solar eclipse at Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo, Japan.
Indians watch a huge kite fly during International kite festival in Ahmadabad,
