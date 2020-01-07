Lidhje

7 janar 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk is seen with a koala rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia. (Credit: AAP Image/David Mariuz)
2 Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido confronts Bolivarian National Guard members upon arrival at the National Assembly, in Caracas.
3 Cars and people surround camels for sale during the annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Rumah, some 160 kilometers east of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
4 German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets carol singers during a reception at the German Chancellery in Berlin.

