8 janar 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Artist and naturalist Stephanie Barthes adjusts a neon lamp on a stuffed pony as she works on her art creation called &quot;Poney-Licorne&quot; at her workshop in Bordeaux, France.
&quot;Yokozuna&quot; or sumo grand champion Hakuho of Mongolia takes part in a traditional ring-entering ceremony at Meiji shrine in Tokyo, Japan.
A Vietnamese woman collects incense sticks in a courtyard in the village of Quang Phu Cau on the outskirts of Hanoi.
G-Energy&#39;s driver Vladimir Vasilyev and co-driver Konstantin Zhiltsov race during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona, Peru, Jan. 7, 2019.
