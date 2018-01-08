Lidhje
8 janar 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Artist and naturalist Stephanie Barthes adjusts a neon lamp on a stuffed pony as she works on her art creation called "Poney-Licorne" at her workshop in Bordeaux, France.
2
"Yokozuna" or sumo grand champion Hakuho of Mongolia takes part in a traditional ring-entering ceremony at Meiji shrine in Tokyo, Japan.
3
A Vietnamese woman collects incense sticks in a courtyard in the village of Quang Phu Cau on the outskirts of Hanoi.
4
G-Energy's driver Vladimir Vasilyev and co-driver Konstantin Zhiltsov race during the 2nd stage of the Dakar Rally between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona, Peru, Jan. 7, 2019.
