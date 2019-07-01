Lidhje
Foto e ditës
1 korrik, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Journalists film a protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem inside the meeting hall of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Protesters took over the legislature's main building, tearing down portraits of legislative leaders and spray painting pro-democracy slogans on the walls of the main chamber.
2
A captured Minke whale is unloaded after commercial whaling at a port in Kushiro, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan.
3
Models present creations by Iris van Herpen during the Women's Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, France.
4
A policeman stands next to vehicles buried in hail in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, June 30, 2019.
1 korrik, 2019
