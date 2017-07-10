10 korrik 2017

Hindu women perform a ritual known as Aarti around a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) on the last day of Jaya Parvati Vrat festival in Ahmedabad, India.
Tourists and members of the Tengger tribe climb mount Bromo during the Yadnya Kasada Festival in Probolinggo, Indonesia.
Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates after beating Caroline Garcia of France in their Women's Singles match on day seven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
People practice standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia.
