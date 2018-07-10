Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
10 korrik, 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Liu Xia, the widow of Chinese Nobel dissident Liu Xiaobo, smiles as she arrives at the Helsinki International Airport in Vantaa, Finland. China allowed Liu Xia to fly to Berlin, ending an eight-year house arrest that had drawn intense international criticism and turned the 57-year old poet - who reluctantly followed her husband into politics two decades ago - into a tragic icon known around the world.
2
An F35 lightening flies over the Queen Victoria Memorial and Buckingham Palace, to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London.
3
Volunteers celebrate at a makeshift press center in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province after the twelve boys and their football coach were rescued.
4
A group of teachers and their students use makeshift raft as they cross the flooded street in Ranomeeto Barat village in Konawe Selatan, Sulawesi island, Indonesia.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG