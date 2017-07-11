Lidhje

11 korrik 2017

Names of the 86 victims are seen on a memorial in memory of the victims of the July 14 fatal truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France.
A policeman pour fuel over jerry cans containing confiscated acetic acid before setting it alight on the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan.
A boy waits for customers at a flower stall during heavy rain in Allahabad, India.
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader&#39;s yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders during the 178-km Stage 10 of the 104th Tour de France cycling race from Perigueux to Bergerac, France.
