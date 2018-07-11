Lidhje
Foto e ditës
11 korrik 2018
11 korrik, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
A screen grab shows boys rescued from the Thai cave wearing mask and resting in a hospital in Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Credit: Government Public Relations Department (PRD) and Government Spokesman Bureau)
2
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and wife Meghan (2R), Duke and Duchess of Sussex greet the dogs of Ireland's President Michael Higgins and wife Sabina on arrival at the Presidential mansion on the second day of their visit in Dublin.
3
England's Kieran Trippier, second from left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
4
Shridhar Chillal of India displays his newly cut fingernails in front of his granddaughter Shraddha Chillal at an announcement that the five fingernails he grew for 66 years will be displayed in Ripley's Believe it or Not in New York, July 11, 2018.
