Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
11 korrik 2019
38 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Attendees take part in a public memorial for Marco Leung, the 35-year-old man who fell to his death weeks ago after hanging a protest banner against an extradition bill, in Hong Kong.
2
Bosnian Muslims carry caskets of the 33 newly identified bodies of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre before their inhumation at the Potocari memorial cemetery near the Eastern-Bosnian town of Srebrenica.
3
Employees take pictures of a Volkswagen Beetle car during a ceremony marking the end of production of VW Beetle cars, at company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019. The last Beetle is not for sale, but destined instead for a museum.
4
Terrian Jones reacts when she feels something moving in the water at her feet as she carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother on Belfast Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, during flooding from a storm in the Gulf Mexico that dumped lots of rain, July 10, 2019.
11 korrik 2019
