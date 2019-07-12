Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

12 korrik 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A visitor takes pictures of an art installation named &#39;100 colors&#39; by French architect Emmanuelle Moureaux at the Eslite bookstore in Taipei. The art installation is made of 8,000 paper-cut numbers.
1 A visitor takes pictures of an art installation named '100 colors' by French architect Emmanuelle Moureaux at the Eslite bookstore in Taipei. The art installation is made of 8,000 paper-cut numbers.
Demonstrators spray water on a man who tried to self-immolate himself during a protest demanding the removal of Algeria&#39;s ruling elite, in Algiers.
2 Demonstrators spray water on a man who tried to self-immolate himself during a protest demanding the removal of Algeria's ruling elite, in Algiers.
Revelers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
3 Revelers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Basketball player Dwyane Wade holds up his Legend Award while getting the gold slime during the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2019 in Santa Monica, California, U.S. July 11, 2019.
4 Basketball player Dwyane Wade holds up his Legend Award while getting the gold slime during the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2019 in Santa Monica, California, U.S. July 11, 2019.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG