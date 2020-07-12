Lidhje
Foto e ditës
12 korrik 2020
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Boys cover their faces with plastic bags while pushing a handcart during rainfall in Peshawar, Pakistan.
2
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise" is seen in the sky behind St. Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta.
3
Municipal workers wearing personal protective equipment wait to enter Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence for sanitization after he and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (CIVID-19), in Mumbai, India.
4
A woman cries at a graveyard, ahead of a mass funeral in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 11, 2020. Bosnia marks the 25th anniversary of the massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys, with many relatives unable to attend due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
12 korrik 2020
