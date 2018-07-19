Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

19 korrik 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in South Lampung, Indonesia.
1 Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in South Lampung, Indonesia.
A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria.
2 A fighter loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is seen during the evacuation from the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria.
Raven Saunders of the U.S. compets during women&#39;s shot put at the Morocco Diamond League athletics competition in Hercule Port, Monaco.
3 Raven Saunders of the U.S. compets during women's shot put at the Morocco Diamond League athletics competition in Hercule Port, Monaco.
An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France.
4 An Airbus Beluga XL transport plane flies during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, France.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG