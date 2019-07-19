Lidhje

19 korrik 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Girls leap as they pose for a photo at a street festival in Gwangju, South Korea.
Brazil&#39;s Giovana Stephan and Brazil&#39;s Renan Souza compete in the mixed duet free artistic swimming event during the 2019 World Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea.
A Honduran migrant mother and her 7-month-old child stand in line to board a bus that will take them and other migrants to Monterrey, from an immigration center in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, July 18, 2019.
A Russian Orthodox priest blesses the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft at the launch pad of the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
