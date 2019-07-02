Lidhje

2 korrik 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Egrets stand on a tree in Ajmer in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.
2 Members of the Brexit Party turn their back to the assembly as the European anthem is played, during the first plenary session of the newly elected European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
3 Russia's Maria Sharapova serves against France's Pauline Parmentier during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London.
4 Honor guard members march before a welcome ceremony for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

