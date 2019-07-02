Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
2 korrik 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Egrets stand on a tree in Ajmer in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.
2
Members of the Brexit Party turn their back to the assembly as the European anthem is played, during the first plenary session of the newly elected European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
3
Russia's Maria Sharapova serves against France's Pauline Parmentier during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London.
4
Honor guard members march before a welcome ceremony for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Ngarko më shumë
2 korrik 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG