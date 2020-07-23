23 korrik 2020

Lidhje

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 The Milky Way galaxy is seen in the sky above Syrian fighters of the Turkish-backed National Front for Liberation group while on watch duty in the town of Taftanaz along the frontlines in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province.
2 Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India.
3 A Long March-5 rocket, carrying an orbiter, lander and rover as part of the Tianwen-1 mission to Mars, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern China's Hainan Province.
4 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to Black Lives Matter protesters, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Oregon. Wheeler was hit with chemical irritants several times by federal officers dispersing demonstrators.

