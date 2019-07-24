Lidhje
Foto e ditës
24 korrik 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A polar bear jumps into the water during an extremely hot summer, at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
2
A dancer performs during a ceremony marking one year before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
3
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, before officially recognizing him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain.
4
A worker hangs dyed yarns to dry at a textile mill on the outskirts of Agartala, India.
24 korrik 2019
