24 korrik 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A polar bear jumps into the water during an extremely hot summer, at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
2 A dancer performs during a ceremony marking one year before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
3 Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, before officially recognizing him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain.
4 A worker hangs dyed yarns to dry at a textile mill on the outskirts of Agartala, India.

