25 korrik 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Circus artists perform a stunt to announce the official launch of Circus250 in London.
Migrants wait to be rescued by aid workers of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea, about 15 miles north of Sabratha, Libya.
Chelsea pensioners John Kidman, 87, right, and Bill &quot;Spud&quot; Hunt, 83, wear virtual reality headsets during an exhibition at the Household Cavalry Museum in London.
People look at a forest fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, France. Firefighters battle blazes that have consumed swathes of land in southeastern France for a second day, with one inferno out of control near the chic resort of Saint-Tropez, emergency services say.
