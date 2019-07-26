Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
26 korrik 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Tables and decorations are set up for the annual Rose Ball at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club in Monaco during the 71th annual Red Cross Gala.
2
Peru's navy flagship 'Union' is anchored in front of the Costa Verde bay in Lima.
3
Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the 'Lennon Wall' movement during a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport, China.
4
A cross-country skier is seen on the Dachstein glacier, as a heatwave hits the country, near Ramsau, Austria.
Ngarko më shumë
26 korrik 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG