26 korrik 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Tables and decorations are set up for the annual Rose Ball at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club in Monaco during the 71th annual Red Cross Gala.
Peru&#39;s navy flagship &#39;Union&#39; is anchored in front of the Costa Verde bay in Lima.
Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the &#39;Lennon Wall&#39; movement during a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport, China.
A cross-country skier is seen on the Dachstein glacier, as a heatwave hits the country, near Ramsau, Austria.
