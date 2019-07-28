Lidhje
Foto e ditës
28 korrik 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man tries to catch locusts on a rooftop as they swarm over the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital Sana'a.
Warships float past the Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge rising above the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia.
Indian women carry pots filled with cooked rice decorated with turmeric and neem leaves on their heads during the 'Bonalu' festival, a ritual offering to the Hindu goddess Kali, in Hyderabad, India. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction.
France's Fantine Lesaffre competes in a heat for the women's 400m individual medley event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea.
