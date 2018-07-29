Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
29 korrik 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
The aerobatic demonstration team of the Spanish Air Force "Patrulla Aguila" performs during the 2018 International Torre del Mar Airshow.
2
Residents push a vehicle through floodwaters in the Bago region, some 68 km away from Yangon, Myanmar.
3
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with freed Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi after she was released from an Israeli prison, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Israel released the 17-year-old from prison at the end of her eight-month sentence for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers.
4
Video bloggers stream live broadcast of an event to celebrate the fourth birthday of the world's only giant panda triplets, Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai and Ku Ku, at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, China.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG