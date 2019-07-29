Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
29 korrik, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour during the biggest meeting in the world, in Chambley, France.
2
Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega's wife, Rosa Maria, right, follows the coffin of her husband during his funeral in Somma Vesuviana, near Naples, southern Italy. Two American teenagers were jailed in Rome as authorities investigate their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of Mario on a street near their hotel.
3
A police officer walks next to an ICE highspeed train at the main station in Frankfurt, Germany. An 8-year-old boy was run over by the train and killed at Frankfurt's main station after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks. The mother was able to escape but the boy suffered fatal injuries.
4
Afghan security personnel stand guard at the site of a deadly attack in Kabul. Officials say the political offices of the president's running mate were hit by a large explosion and stormed by an unknown number of attackers. Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, said vice-presidential candidate and former intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh survived the attack.
Ngarko më shumë
29 korrik, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG