Foto e ditës

30 korrik 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man talks on&nbsp; his phone at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan after a roadside bomb struck a security vehicle, killing at least four people.
Malaysia&#39;s new King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri&#39;ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah sit during the coronation ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur.
A bleeding man is taken away by policemen after attacked by protesters outside Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong.
People walk on a bridge with torches as they celebrate the torch festival in Bijie, China&#39;s southwestern Guizhou province, July 29, 2019.
