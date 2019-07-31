Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

31 korrik 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Workers at the DusitD2 Hotel celebrate during its reopening ceremony since its closure following an attack by Al-Shabaab-affiliated militants that killed at least 21 people in Nairobi, Kenya.
1 Workers at the DusitD2 Hotel celebrate during its reopening ceremony since its closure following an attack by Al-Shabaab-affiliated militants that killed at least 21 people in Nairobi, Kenya.
Pakistani family members help each others to cross stream caused by heavy rainfall in Karachi.
2 Pakistani family members help each others to cross stream caused by heavy rainfall in Karachi.
A member of an honor guard reacts as he and his comrades prepare for a welcome ceremony for visiting Colombia&#39;s President Ivan Duque, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
3 A member of an honor guard reacts as he and his comrades prepare for a welcome ceremony for visiting Colombia's President Ivan Duque, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
A wildlife photographer has captured a sea lion falling into the mouth of a humpback whale&nbsp;in Monterey Bay, California, July 30, 2019, in what he calls a &quot;once-in-a-lifetime&quot; moment.
4 A wildlife photographer has captured a sea lion falling into the mouth of a humpback whale in Monterey Bay, California, July 30, 2019, in what he calls a "once-in-a-lifetime" moment.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG