Foto e ditës
31 korrik 2020
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Muslim girls are seen after prayers, in Lagos, Nigeria.
2
Muslims queue up to enter a disinfection chamber set up as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak, prior to entering Al Mashun Grand Mosque's compound to attend an Eid al-Adha prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
3
Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers with social distancing as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a mosque in Surabaya in East Java, Indonesia.
4
Palestinian Muslims slaughter animals during celebrations for Eid al-Adha in the West Bank village of village of al-Tweineh.
31 korrik 2020
