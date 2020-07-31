Lidhje

31 korrik 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Muslim girls are seen after prayers, in Lagos, Nigeria.
Muslims queue up to enter a disinfection chamber set up as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak, prior to entering Al Mashun Grand Mosque&#39;s compound to attend an Eid al-Adha prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers with social distancing as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a mosque in Surabaya in East Java, Indonesia.
Palestinian Muslims slaughter animals during celebrations for Eid al-Adha in the West Bank village of village of al-Tweineh.
