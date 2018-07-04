Lidhje

Foto e ditës

4 korrik 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Children in costumes march down Main Street during the annual Fourth of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
2 Displaced youths from Daraa province clutch a barbed-wire fence on the Syria-Israel border near the Syrian village of al-Rafid during a demonstration against the regime and calling for international protection.
3 Activists from the Spanish Proactiva Open Arms charity place a life jacket on the Christopher Columbus statue after the Open Arms rescue boat arrived at a port in Barcelona, Spain, carrying migrants rescued off Libya.
4 Israeli policemen detain Palestinians in the Bedouin village of al-Khan al-Ahmar near Jericho in the occupied West Bank.

