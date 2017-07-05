Lidhje

5 korrik 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Participants perform during the so called &quot;1000 Figures&quot; demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq.
French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of Simone Veil during a solemn funeral ceremony, in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris. Holocaust survivors joined the president and European dignitaries at a special memorial ceremony for Simone Veil, who rose from the horrors of Nazi death camps to become president of the European Parliament and one of the country&#39;s most revered politicians.
Demonstrators brake &#39;&#39;banderillas&#39;&#39; with red dust during a protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain.
