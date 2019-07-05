Lidhje

Foto e ditës

5 korrik 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Thousands of candles are arranged in the shape of the Milky Way to celebrate Tanabata, a Japanese star festival, at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, July 5, 2019.
Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 5, 2019.
Fireworks seen from the Lincoln Memorial explode over the Potomac River for Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2019.
Attendees hold up banners some with words &quot;Waiting for you to come home&quot; and &quot;Hong Kong have you, mothers have a hope&quot; during a rally by mothers in Hong Kong, July 5, 2019.
