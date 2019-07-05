Lidhje
5 korrik 2019
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Thousands of candles are arranged in the shape of the Milky Way to celebrate Tanabata, a Japanese star festival, at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, July 5, 2019.
2
Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 5, 2019.
3
Fireworks seen from the Lincoln Memorial explode over the Potomac River for Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2019.
4
Attendees hold up banners some with words "Waiting for you to come home" and "Hong Kong have you, mothers have a hope" during a rally by mothers in Hong Kong, July 5, 2019.
5 korrik 2019
