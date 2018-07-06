Lidhje
6 korrik 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The sun sets behind a cloud as people cool off with a walk along an ocean pier in Oceanside, California, U.S. July 5, 2018
Maya Meri, 8, waits at a prosthetic center in Istanbul, Turkey, July 5, 2018. Merhi was born with no legs due to a congenital condition. After pictures of her plight in Syria were seen around the world, she was brought to Istanbul for treatment.
An honor guard hold up a picture of Samarn Poonan, 38, a former member of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit who died working to save 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped inside a flooded cave as family members weep at a airport, in Rayong province, Thaila
A young woman shows off her painted nails in colors of Brazil, left, Spain and Argentina as she poses for the cameras ahead of the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kazan Arena, in Kazan, Russia.
