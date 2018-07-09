9 korrik 2018

Lidhje
Foto e ditës
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Indonesia firefighters try to extinguish a fire on fishing boats at Benoa harbour in Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali.
Police and military personnel use umbrellas to cover around a stretcher near a helicopter and an ambulance at a military airport in Chiang Rai as rescue operations continue for those still trapped inside the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district, Thailand.
Invitees take cover from the rain as they wait for arrival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.
Rescue workers look for missing people in a house damaged by heavy rain in Kumano town, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
