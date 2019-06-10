Lidhje
Foto e ditës
10 qershor, 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Emergency vehicles fill the street at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building in Times Square and caused a fire in the Manhattan borough of New York.
2
Kazakh police block an area to prevent protests against presidential elections in Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan.
3
A farmer harvests rice in a paddy field outside Hanoi, Vietnam.
4
Central American migrants stand on a raft to cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, as the Tacana volcano stands tall near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.
10 qershor, 2019
