10 qershor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Emergency vehicles fill the street at the scene after a helicopter crashed atop a building in Times Square and caused a fire in the Manhattan borough of New York.
Kazakh police block an area to prevent protests against presidential elections in Nur-Sultan, the capital city of Kazakhstan.
A farmer harvests rice in a paddy field outside Hanoi, Vietnam.
Central American migrants stand on a raft to cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, as the Tacana volcano stands tall near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.
