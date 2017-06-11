11 qershor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Spain's Rafael Nadal holds the trophy as he celebrates winning his tenth French Open title against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in three sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, during their men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.
2
A ball of fire rises from a building following a reported airstrike by Syrian government forces on a rebel-held area in the southern city of Daraa.
3
A woman exits a voting booth in the first round of parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France.
4
Pedestrians cross an iron bridge as smoke rises from a fire in a garbage dump below them near the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh.