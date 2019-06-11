Lidhje
11 qershor 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police officers remove the chains of climate activists demonstrating outside the Chancellory in Berlin, Germany.
2
Laborers work at a brick factory outside Kabul, Afghanistan.
3
Women fetch water from an opening at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India.
4
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week, June 10, 2019.
