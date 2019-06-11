Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

11 qershor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Police officers remove the chains of climate activists demonstrating outside the Chancellory in Berlin, Germany.
1 Police officers remove the chains of climate activists demonstrating outside the Chancellory in Berlin, Germany.
Laborers work at a brick factory outside Kabul, Afghanistan.
2 Laborers work at a brick factory outside Kabul, Afghanistan.
Women fetch water from an opening at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India.
3 Women fetch water from an opening at a dried-up lake in Chennai, India.
Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week, June 10, 2019.
4 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after addressing guests with a speech to mark the start of London Tech Week, June 10, 2019.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG