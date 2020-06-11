Lidhje

Foto e ditës

11 qershor 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A section of the River Spree next to the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of Parliament Bundestag, is colored green by activists from the &quot;Extinction Rebellion&quot; to protest the government&#39;s coal policies in Berlin.
A pedestrian wearing a form of PPE as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, walks across Oxford Street in central London.
Fruit vendors chew qat, a mild stimulant at a fruit market in Sana&#39;a, Yemen.
High school seniors of Bahrain Bayan School and their families watch fireworks at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir race track, June 10, 2020, south of Manama following a graduation ceremony.
