Foto e ditës
11 qershor 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A section of the River Spree next to the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of Parliament Bundestag, is colored green by activists from the "Extinction Rebellion" to protest the government's coal policies in Berlin.
A pedestrian wearing a form of PPE as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, walks across Oxford Street in central London.
Fruit vendors chew qat, a mild stimulant at a fruit market in Sana'a, Yemen.
High school seniors of Bahrain Bayan School and their families watch fireworks at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) in Sakhir race track, June 10, 2020, south of Manama following a graduation ceremony.
