Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
13 qershor, 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Commuters ride a World Cup themed metro car decorated with a picture of Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin in Moscow, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.
2
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican.
3
A mother and her children watch from their house the level of flooded water caused by heavy rain and thunder storms, in Salies-de-Bearn, southwestern France.
4
An Atlantic Puffin carries sand eels in its bill on the island of Skomer, Pembrokeshire, one of the most important wildlife sites in Europe and the breeding place for over 30,000 Atlantic Puffins, in Wales, Britain.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG